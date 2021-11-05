Left Menu

Air pollution linked to heart scarring in adults with kidney disease: Study

Myocardial fibrosis arises when a type of cell in the heart called fibroblasts produce collagenous scar tissue.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:20 IST
Air pollution linked to heart scarring in adults with kidney disease: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Air pollution may have detrimental effects on heart in individuals with hypertension and kidney disease, according to a study.

The researchers found that in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in addition to hypertension, air pollution exposure was associated with rising levels of Galectin 3, a marker of scarring in the heart.

The findings were presented online at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021 on Thursday.

''Air pollution may be directly linked to the development of myocardial fibrosis in individuals with CKD,'' said study lead author Hafsa Tariq, from Case Western Reserve University in the US. Myocardial fibrosis arises when a type of cell in the heart called fibroblasts produce collagenous scar tissue. It can lead to heart failure and death.

''Efforts to limit air pollution could have a beneficial effect on lowering subclinical cardiovascular disease in CKD,'' Tariq said. Satellite-derived measurements of smaller particulate matter, PM2.5, were linked with participants in the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial.

A total of 1,019 participants with available Galectin 3 levels at study baseline and 24 months follow-up were included in these analyses.

The researchers adjusted for age, sex, race and body mass index, among many other factors to assess the association between air pollution and Galectin 3 at baseline and longitudinal change at two years.

The study concluded that air pollution may be associated with worsening myocardial fibrosis as evidenced by increasing levels of Galectin 3 in individuals with preexisting CKD.

The researchers noted that further studies are needed to corroborate these findings with rigorous cardiac imaging studies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021