Left Menu

Canada says rate of decline in COVID-19 cases has slowed, precautions must remain

The rate of decline in Canadian COVID-19 cases has slowed somewhat, but it is too soon to fully lift precautions put in place to fight the pandemic, the country's top health official said on Friday. Theresa Tam told a briefing that the incidence of reported cases was now highest among children under 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccinations.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:50 IST
Canada says rate of decline in COVID-19 cases has slowed, precautions must remain

The rate of decline in Canadian COVID-19 cases has slowed somewhat, but it is too soon to fully lift precautions put in place to fight the pandemic, the country's top health official said on Friday.

Theresa Tam told a briefing that the incidence of reported cases was now highest among children under 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccinations. An average of 2,230 new cases were reported daily over the previous week compared with more than 4,400 during the peak of the fourth wave. Data show that as of Oct. 23, 83.7% of eligible Canadians had been fully inoculated.

"Over the past month we've made good progress in slowing epidemic growth across most jurisdiction in Canada. However, the latest surveillance data suggests that the rate of decline has slowed somewhat," Tam said. "As we head into the winter months with a strained and fragile health system in many areas of the country, we must remain vigilant. ... It is still too soon to fully ease public health measures."

Canada's federal health ministry says it expects to announce by the end of November whether Pfizer Inc's vaccine can be given to those aged between 5 and 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021