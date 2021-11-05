England's COVID R number falls, could be below 1

England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated to have fallen to between 0.9 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding the epidemic might be shrinking.

An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people. Last week R was estimated between 1.1 and 1.3.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between -1% and +2%, compared to +1% to +3% the previous week.

