England's COVID R number falls, could be below 1
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 19:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated to have fallen to between 0.9 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding the epidemic might be shrinking.
An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people. Last week R was estimated between 1.1 and 1.3.
The daily growth of infections was estimated between -1% and +2%, compared to +1% to +3% the previous week.
