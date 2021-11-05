Left Menu

UK health minister hails "incredible results" from Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral trial

Britain's Health Secretary hailed the "incredible results" of a trial of Pfizer's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 which the country has procured 250,000 courses of. Last month Britain said it had secured 250,000 courses of Pfizer's antiviral pill and 480,000 courses of molnupiravir.

Britain's Health Secretary hailed the "incredible results" of a trial of Pfizer's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 which the country has procured 250,000 courses of. The U.S. company said on Friday it had stopped a trial of the drug early after it was shown to cut the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease by 89%.

"If approved, this could be another significant weapon in our armoury to fight the virus alongside our vaccines and other treatments, including molnupiravir, which the UK was the first country in the world to approve this week," Britain's Sajid Javid said. Last month Britain said it had secured 250,000 courses of Pfizer's antiviral pill and 480,000 courses of molnupiravir.

