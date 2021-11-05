BRIEF-Singapore Reports 1,767 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 3,003 Infections Previous Day; Reports 9 Deaths
Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:01 IST
Singapore's Health Ministry:
* SINGAPORE REPORTS 1,767 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 3,003 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY; REPORTS 9 DEATHS
* SINGAPORE'S HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS FALL IN NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES FRIDAY LIKELY DUE TO FEWER SWABS BEING DONE OVER DEEPAVALI PUBLIC HOLIDAY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CASES
- Health Ministry
- Singapore
Advertisement