BRIEF-Singapore Reports 1,767 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 3,003 Infections Previous Day; Reports 9 Deaths

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 20:01 IST
BRIEF-Singapore Reports 1,767 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 3,003 Infections Previous Day; Reports 9 Deaths

Singapore's Health Ministry:

* SINGAPORE REPORTS 1,767 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 3,003 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY; REPORTS 9 DEATHS

* SINGAPORE'S HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS FALL IN NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES FRIDAY LIKELY DUE TO FEWER SWABS BEING DONE OVER DEEPAVALI PUBLIC HOLIDAY

