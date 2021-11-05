UK reports 193 new COVID deaths, 34,029 cases

Britain reported 193 deaths on Friday of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 28 days, and an extra 34,029 cases.

The government figures show a fall from the 214 deaths and 37,269 new cases reported on Thursday.

Also Read: Energy market massacre looms for Britain, Scottish Power chief says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)