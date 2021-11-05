France's Macron to speak to the nation soon about COVID-19
French President Emmanuel Macron will speak to the nation soon about the resurgence of COVID-19 infections as well as other issues, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday.
"The epidemic is picking up speed again in Europe, Europe has again become the epicentre of the epidemic," Attal told reporters.
He declined to be more specific about when Macron would speak or what he may announce. Epidemiologists have suggested widening the scope of the vaccine booster campaign to include new categories of people.
