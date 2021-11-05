Left Menu

Kanpur: No new case of Zika virus reported today, total tally stands at 66

With no new case of Zika virus reported in Kanpur on Friday, the total tally of cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the Uttar Pradesh district stands at 66, informed health officials.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 22:09 IST
Kanpur: No new case of Zika virus reported today, total tally stands at 66
Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With no new case of Zika virus reported in Kanpur on Friday, the total tally of cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the Uttar Pradesh district stands at 66, informed health officials. "No new case of Zika virus was reported in Kanpur today. Till now a total of 66 cases of the said virus have been identified in the district," said Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur.

"A total of 102 samples were sent for testing to Lucknow, taking the cumulative number of total tests to 2888," said the CMO. "70 teams also visited around 3,300 houses on Friday for surveillance regarding the virus. Further, 71 teams are visiting houses for source detection and fumigation," he added.

The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 25. Later, the Central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur. Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021