Italy reports 51 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 6,764 new cases

Italy reported 51 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 59 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,764 from 5,905. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 395 from a previous 383. Some 543,414 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 514,629, the health ministry said.
Italy reported 51 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 59 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,764 from 5,905. Italy has registered 132,334 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.8 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,124 on Friday, up from 3,045 a day earlier. There were 37 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 36 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 395 from a previous 383.
Some 543,414 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 514,629, the health ministry said.
