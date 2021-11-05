FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
A trial of Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 was stopped early after the drug was shown to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said on Friday.
* Roughly 85% of the more than 50,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in Romania were over 60 years old, according to public health institute data, as isolation and mistrust keep many elderly away from vaccines. * The pandemic has worsened in 10 Russian regions despite a week-long nationwide workplace shutdown designed to curb a surge in infections, a senior Russian official said.
* Germany's COVID-19 situation is entering a very difficult period as intensive care patient numbers rise, health minister Jens Spahn said, as German state leaders warned the country may need a new lockdown unless it takes urgent action. Spahn added he had agreed with ministers that in future everyone should be offered a booster shot six months after receiving their previous injection. * Malta plans to offer booster shots to all of its population after a recent increase in cases.
* Britain's Health Secretary hailed the "incredible results" of a trial of Pfizer's experimental antiviral pill, of which the country has procured 250,000 courses. AMERICAS
* President Joe Biden said the United States has secured millions of doses of Pfizer's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 in case it turns out to be an effective treatment. * Republican governors began filing lawsuits to stop the Biden administration's requirement that nearly 2 million U.S. employers get workers tested or vaccinated for COVID-19.
* The rate of decline in Canadian cases has slowed somewhat and it is too soon to fully lift precautions, the country's top health official said. * Chile's presidential candidates had to host news conferences from home and cancel travel plans as five out of seven candidates were forced to isolate for a week after left-wing hopeful Gabriel Boric tested positive for COVID-19.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Bollywood stars are returning to India's big screens after more than a year, with the film industry hoping that declining COVID-19 cases and the festival season will bring audiences back to the cinemas.
* Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights with 15 countries from January next year, its aviation authority said, eyeing a full resumption by July. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Pfizer and United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) are in advanced talks on a licensing agreement that would allow qualified third parties to manufacture and supply the U.S. drugmaker's oral antiviral pill candidate, pending regulatory nod, the MPP told Reuters. * Merck has signed nine deals to sell more than about 3 million courses in total of its experimental COVID-19 pill molnupiravir to governments around the world.
* British scientists have identified a version of a gene that may be associated with double the risk of lung failure from COVID-19. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* U.S. and European shares resumed their rally and the dollar index hit a one-year peak on Friday as U.S. jobs data surprised on the upside. * Colombia's economy will expand more than 8.5% this year as the country rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said early on Friday, and will have a deficit of less than 8.6%.
