Austria bans the unvaccinated from cafes and hairdressers as COVID-19 cases surge

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 06-11-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 00:50 IST
Austria said on Friday it is barring those unvaccinated against COVID-19 from cafes, restaurants and hairdressers as infections approach the record set a year ago and the government struggles to convince holdouts to get the shot.

The new measures, which include barring the unvaccinated from hotels and events of more than 25 people, will take effect on Monday with a four-week transition period in which a first vaccination plus a PCR test will grant admission to places where the unvaccinated will be banned, a government statement said.

Also Read: Austrian army dogs join growing global pack of COVID-sniffers

