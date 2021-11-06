Pfizer CEO in talks with 90 countries for COVID-19 pill
Pfizer Inc is in discussions with 90 countries over supply contracts for its experimental COVID-19 pill, which was shown to reduce by 89% the risk of hospitalization or death in patients at high risk of severe illness, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview on Friday. He said Pfizer expects to price its treatment, called Paxlovid, close to where rival Merck & Co Inc has priced its oral antiviral drug candidate.
Merck's U.S. contract price for its pill molnupiriavr is around $700 for a five-day course of therapy. (Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Pfizer Inc
- Chris
- Reese
- Albert Bourla
- Pfizer
ALSO READ
U.S. CDC signs off on Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccine boosters, mix-and-match shots
U.S. CDC back Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccine boosters, mix-and-match shots
FOREX-Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. data but set for weekly losses
Huawei, SMIC suppliers received billions worth of licenses for U.S. goods -documents
U.S. mediator says Lebanon-Israel maritime talks need to be quick-Al Hadath TV