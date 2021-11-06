Left Menu

Austria bans the unvaccinated from cafes as COVID-19 cases surge

Austria said on Friday it is barring those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from cafes, restaurants and hairdressers as infections approach the record set a year ago and the government struggles to convince holdouts to get the shot.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 01:16 IST
Austria said on Friday it is barring those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from cafes, restaurants and hairdressers as infections approach the record set a year ago and the government struggles to convince holdouts to get the shot. Roughly 64% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in line with the European Union average but one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Many Austrians are sceptical about vaccines, as is the far-right Freedom Party, the third-biggest party in parliament.

New daily infections have been surging and on Friday rose to 9,388, close to the record of 9,586 set a year ago, when the second of three national lockdowns was introduced. "The evolution is exceptional and the occupancies of intensive-care beds are increasing significantly faster than we had expected," Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference on the new measures that take effect on Monday.

These include barring the unvaccinated from hotels and events of more than 25 people. There will be a four-week transition period in which a first vaccination plus a PCR test will grant admission to places where the unvaccinated will be banned. After that, only the fully vaccinated and those who have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection will be let in.

Friday's announcement by the conservative-led government comes a day after a similar move by the Social Democrat-led City of Vienna, which has the lowest infection rate among Austria's nine provinces but the highest percentage of intensive-care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients at 20%.

