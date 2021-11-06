Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 was shown to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, offering what could be a promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Roughly 85% of the more than 50,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in Romania were over 60 years old, according to public health institute data, as isolation and mistrust keep many elderly away from vaccines. * The pandemic has worsened in 10 Russian regions despite a week-long nationwide workplace shutdown designed to curb a surge in infections, a senior Russian official said.

* Germany's COVID-19 situation is entering a very difficult period as intensive care patient numbers rise, health minister Jens Spahn said, while German state leaders warned the country may need a new lockdown unless it takes urgent action. * Britain's Health Secretary hailed the "incredible results" of a trial of Pfizer's experimental antiviral pill, of which the country has procured 250,000 courses.

* Austria said it is barring those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from cafes, restaurants and hairdressers as infections approach the record set a year ago and the government struggles to convince holdouts to get the shot. AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden said the United States has secured millions of doses of Pfizer's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 in case it turns out to be an effective treatment. * Republican governors began filing lawsuits to stop the Biden administration's requirement that nearly 2 million U.S. employers get workers tested or vaccinated for COVID-19.

* The rate of decline in Canadian cases has slowed somewhat and it is too soon to fully lift precautions, the country's top health official said. * Chile's presidential candidates had to host news conferences from home and cancel travel plans as five out of seven candidates were forced to isolate for a week after left-wing hopeful Gabriel Boric tested positive for COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Bollywood stars are returning to India's big screens after more than a year, with the film industry hoping that declining COVID-19 cases and the festival season will bring audiences back to the cinemas.

* Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights with 15 countries from January next year, its aviation authority said, eyeing a full resumption by July. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer and United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) are in talks on a licensing agreement that would allow qualified third parties to manufacture and supply the U.S. drugmaker's oral antiviral pill candidate, pending regulatory nod, the MPP told Reuters. * Merck has signed nine deals to sell more than about 3 million courses in total of its experimental COVID-19 pill molnupiravir to governments around the world.

* British scientists have identified a version of a gene that may be associated with double the risk of lung failure from COVID-19. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global equities resumed their rally and the dollar hit a one-year peak after U.S. job data rebounded in a reassuring sign for investors worried for months about how stocks would fare once the Fed starts to rolling back the pandemic-era stimulus. * U.S. employment increased more than expected in October as the headwind from the surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer subsided.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni and Sarah Morland; Edited by William Maclean and Arun Koyyur)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)