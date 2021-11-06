Left Menu

Brazil registers 389 new COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 06-11-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 03:25 IST
Brazil registered 389 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 13,321 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 609,060 coronavirus deaths and 21,862,458 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

