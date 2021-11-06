Left Menu

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-11-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 07:00 IST
Mainland China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases vs 78 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 6, down from 78 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 40 of the new cases were locally transmitted, down from 68 the previous day, with 16 in the northeast border province of Heilongjiang.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 27, down from 42 a day earlier. Mainland China has reported 97,660 coronavirus cases, with 4,636 deaths.

