Left Menu

New Zealand to boost income for 346,000 families from next April

New Zealand will boost payments to 346,000 families by an average of NZ$20 ($14) a week from April 2022, in a bid to lift thousands of children out of poverty, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 08:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 08:02 IST
New Zealand to boost income for 346,000 families from next April

New Zealand will boost payments to 346,000 families by an average of NZ$20 ($14) a week from April 2022, in a bid to lift thousands of children out of poverty, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday. A part of new support measures to aid families hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the family tax credits will benefit at least 6,000 children, with a hike of almost $15 a week for the eldest child, and $13 for later ones.

"COVID-19 has been tough on families and has contributed to the increase in the cost of living," a government statement quoted Ardern as saying. "Increasing support for low- and middle-income families to help cover the basics is the fair thing to do."

Announcing the annual budget in May, Ardern lifted welfare benefit rates and promised billions of dollars more to tackle issues such as child poverty, climate change and the welfare of the indigenous Maori. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021