Health News Roundup: U.S. working to secure doses of new COVID pills - White House; Austria bans the unvaccinated from restaurants as COVID-19 cases surge and more

Austria bans the unvaccinated from restaurants as COVID-19 cases surge

Austria said on Friday it is barring those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from cafes, restaurants and hairdressers as infections approach the record set a year ago and the government struggles to convince holdouts to get the shot. Roughly 64% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in line with the European Union average but one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Many Austrians are sceptical about vaccines, as is the far-right Freedom Party, the third-biggest party in parliament.

U.S. working to secure doses of new COVID pills - White House

The U.S. government is working to secure millions of doses of new Pfizer and Merck pills intended to prevent severe illness from COVID-19, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's?

Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co Inc have developed experimental antiviral pills that have shown promising efficacy in trials of adults with COVID-19 who are at high risk of serious illness. Both drugs also are being studied to see if they can prevent infection in people exposed to the virus. Here is an explanation of the differences in the two pills.

Pfizer CEO in talks with 90 countries for COVID-19 pill

Pfizer Inc is in discussions with 90 countries over supply contracts for its experimental COVID-19 pill, which was shown to reduce by 89% the risk of hospitalization or death in patients at high risk of severe illness, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview on Friday. He said Pfizer expects to price its treatment, called Paxlovid, close to where rival Merck & Co Inc has priced its oral antiviral drug candidate.

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. administers 428 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 428,006,540 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 531,287,645 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 426,728,092 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 4, out of 528,775,895 doses delivered.

Britain allows early booking of booster shots to speed up rollout

Britain's health ministry on Saturday said it would open up bookings for booster shots a month before people were eligible to receive the shots to help speed up the rollout ahead of the challenging winter months. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is relying on booster doses as a major plank of his plan to avoid lockdown this winter through COVID-19 vaccines rather than social distancing rules or mask mandates but has been criticized for a slow start to the programme.

Gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death found by UK scientists

British scientists have identified a version of a gene that may be associated with double the risk of lung failure from COVID-19, a finding that provides new insights into why some people are more susceptible than others to severe illness and which opens possibilities for targeted medicine. The high-risk genetic variant is in a chromosome region that is also tied to double the risk of death in COVID-19 patients under age 60.

U.S. authorizes more batches of J&J COVID-19 vaccine made at Emergent

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had authorized the use of two more batches of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at the problem-plagued Baltimore factory of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The FDA has now authorized 11 batches of the vaccine manufactured at the facility.

Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19 by 89%

Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 cut by 89% the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease, the company said on Friday, as its CEO vowed to make this promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic available globally as quickly as possible. The trial's results suggest that Pfizer's drug surpasses Merck & Co Inc's pill, molnupiravir, which was shown last month https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 to halve the chance of dying or being hospitalized for COVID-19 patients at high risk of serious illness.

