Ukraine reports record 793 daily coronavirus-related deaths

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 11:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine registered a record 793 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The previous high of 734 deaths was on Oct 26.

The ministry's data showed 25,063 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours. Ukraine has reported a total of 3.06 million coronavirus cases and 71,635 deaths.

