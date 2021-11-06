Ladakh reports 1 new Covid-19 case

Only one fresh Covid-19 case was reported in Ladakh in the last 24 hours, officials here said on Saturday. A total of eight patients recovered on Friday bringing down the tally of active cases to 91. Seven patients were discharged from Leh after treatment, and one recovered in Kargil, a government official said.

The number of overall cases in Ladakh so far has been 21,006.

The Union Territory has registered one death and 44 cases since the beginning of this month with majority of the cases reported from Leh district. The new case was detected in Leh, taking the district tally to 17,387, the official said, adding that compared to Leh, Kargil district has only recorded 3,619 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus last year. Ladakh has so far registered 209 Covid-related deaths -- 151 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- while a total of 20,706 patients have recovered from the infection. There are currently 87 active cases in Leh and four in Kargil. No death was reported from the UT on Friday.

