Russia reports daily record of new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia on Saturday reported 41,335 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.

The government's coronavirus task force also reported 1,188 deaths related to the virus.

A week-long workplace shutdown in Russia, designed to curb the spread of the virus, is nearing its end. Some regions are planning to extend restrictions into next week, but many have opted to resume work from Monday.

Also Read: Moscow says NATO's new Russia plan shows it was right to cut ties

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

