Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations

Australia reached on Saturday a full inoculation rate of 80% of those aged 16 and older, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison called a "magnificent milestone" on the path to becoming one of the world's most vaccinated countries against COVID-19. Once a champion of a COVID-zero strategy to manage the pandemic, the country of 25 million has moved towards living with the virus through extensive vaccinations, as the Delta variant has proven too infectious to suppress.

Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's?

Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co Inc have developed experimental antiviral pills that have shown promising efficacy in trials of adults with COVID-19 who are at high risk of serious illness. Both drugs also are being studied to see if they can prevent infection in people exposed to the virus. Here is an explanation of the differences in the two pills.

Roche chairman sees greater flexibility after Novartis deal - paper

Roche's $20.7 billion move to buy back nearly a third of its voting stock from fellow Swiss drugmaker Novartis will give it more strategic flexibility, Chairman Christoph Franz said in an interview published on Saturday. The deal, announced on Thursday, extricates Roche from ownership ties to a major competitor with strategic vetoing power, though it has kept a passive role in the face of powerful Roche family shareholders.

U.S. administers 428 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 428,006,540 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 531,287,645 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 426,728,092 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 4, out of 528,775,895 doses delivered.

Britain allows early booking of booster shots to speed up rollout

Britain's health ministry on Saturday said it would open up bookings for booster shots a month before people were eligible to receive the shots to help speed up the rollout ahead of the challenging winter months. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is relying on booster doses as a major plank of his plan to avoid lockdown this winter through COVID-19 vaccines rather than social distancing rules or mask mandates, but has been criticised for a slow start to the programme.

China has given 75.96% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

China had given 1.072 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 5, Mi Feng, spokesman at the National Health Commission, told a briefing on Saturday. That accounts for 75.96% of the nation's 1.41 billion people, Reuters calculation showed.

Gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death found by UK scientists

British scientists have identified a version of a gene that may be associated with double the risk of lung failure from COVID-19, a finding that provides new insights into why some people are more susceptible than others to severe illness and which opens possibilities for targeted medicine. The high-risk genetic variant is in a chromosome region that is also tied to double the risk of death in COVID-19 patients under age 60.

U.S. authorizes more batches of J&J COVID-19 vaccine made at Emergent

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had authorized the use of two more batches of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at the problem-plagued Baltimore factory of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The FDA has now authorized 11 batches of the vaccine manufactured at the facility.

New Zealand's daily coronavirus cases cross 200 for first time in pandemic

New Zealand's 206 new daily community infections on Saturday carried it past the double-hundred mark for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, as the nation scrambles to vaccinate its population of 5 million. The most populous city of Auckland, which reported 200 of the new cases, has lived under COVID-19 curbs for nearly three months as it battles an outbreak of the infectious Delta variant, although restrictions are expected to ease on Monday.

Pfizer says its antiviral pill slashes risk of severe COVID-19 by 89%

Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 cut by 89% the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of severe disease, the company said on Friday, as its CEO vowed to make this promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic available globally as quickly as possible. The trial's results suggest that Pfizer's drug surpasses Merck & Co Inc's pill, molnupiravir, which was shown last month https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 to halve the chance of dying or being hospitalized for COVID-19 patients at high risk of serious illness.

