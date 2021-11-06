Left Menu

Inquiry committee formed to ascertain cause of Ahmednagar hospital ICU fire: Union minister

An inquiry committee has been constituted to find out the cause of the fire that killed 11 COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit ICU of the Ahmednagar district civil hospital in Maharashtra, Union minister Bharati Pawar said on Saturday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-11-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 19:38 IST
After visiting the hospital in the afternoon, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said a total of 17 patients were admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment. Image Credit: Wikimedia
After visiting the hospital in the afternoon, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said a total of 17 patients were admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment. ''After the fire broke out, these patients were shifted. However, 11 patients lost their lives. I condole these deaths. I have met six patients who are undergoing treatment and their relatives. An inquiry committee has been appointed. Once the committee files a report, the picture will become clear,'' she told reporters. Responding to a query, Pawar said the Central government sends instructions regarding the fire safety audit (to hospitals) regularly.

''We are awaiting reports. Accordingly, action will be taken against the guilty,'' she said. A senior fire officer had said that a short circuit was suspected to be the cause though it was yet to be confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

