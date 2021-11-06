UK reports 155 new COVID deaths, 30,693 cases on Saturday
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-11-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 21:36 IST
Britain reported 155 deaths on Saturday of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 28 days, and a further 30,693 new infections.
The government figures show a fall from the 193 deaths and 34,029 new cases reported on Friday.
