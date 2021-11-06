Left Menu

COVID-19: Goa aims to achieve full vaccination target with second dose by Nov 15

Borkar said the camps will be held at all the government health centres, Goa Medical College and in most of the sub-health centres. He said there are around 1.50 lakh people in Goa who have not turned up for the second dose even after the period between the first and the second dose has lapsed.

The Goa government has set a target of achieving 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination with the second dose by November 15, a senior official said on Saturday.

''Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that Goa will achieve the cent per cent immunisation with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine by November 15,'' State Immunisation Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar told reporters.

To accelerate efforts, the Directorate of Health Services will organise mega camps in Goa on November 7 for administering the second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

"Since the number of active cases has reduced significantly, this is the best time to get vaccinated and develop herd immunity," he said quoting experts. Borkar said the camps will be held at all the government health centres, Goa Medical College and in most of the sub-health centres. He said there are around 1.50 lakh people in Goa who have not turned up for the second dose even after the period between the first and the second dose has lapsed. In September this year, Goa achieved the target of vaccinating its eligible population with the first dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

