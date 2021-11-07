Left Menu

Brazil registers 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 07-11-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 02:43 IST
Brazil registered 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 11,866 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 609,388 coronavirus deaths and 21,874,324 total confirmed cases.

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll is second only to the United States, though, as in much of Latin America, daily death and case numbers have fallen dramatically in recent months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

