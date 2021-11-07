Brazil registers 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 07-11-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 02:43 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 11,866 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 609,388 coronavirus deaths and 21,874,324 total confirmed cases.
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll is second only to the United States, though, as in much of Latin America, daily death and case numbers have fallen dramatically in recent months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Latin America
- Health Ministry
- Brazil
- South American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rugby-New Zealand rout United States 104-14 in Washington test match
Rugby-United States game important ahead of Wales clash, says All Blacks Foster
Rugby-New Zealand rout United States 104-14 in Washington test match
Colombia's priority is to extradite drug lord Otoniel to the United States -sources
Standardization of travel rules key for Latin America airlines' recovery