Brazil registers 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Brazil registered 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 11,866 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 609,388 coronavirus deaths and 21,874,324 total confirmed cases.

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll is second only to the United States, though, as in much of Latin America, daily death and case numbers have fallen dramatically in recent months.

