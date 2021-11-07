Mexico adds more than 3,500 new Covid-19 cases

Mexico reported 261 new confirmed coronavirus fatalities and 3,574 additional cases on Saturday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 289,674 and total infections to 3,825,404, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

