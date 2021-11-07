Twenty-seven new cases of Covid in Ladakh

Ladakh recorded 27 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the overall virus tally to 21,033 and active cases to 114, officials said on Sunday. The Union Territory has so far registered 209 Covid-related deaths -- 151 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The officials said a total of 1,179 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and 27 of them returned positive in Leh. Four coronavirus infected patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh, taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,710, they said.

The officials said the active cases in Ladakh have risen to 114 with 110 in Leh and four in Kargil. No Covid-related death was reported on Saturday, the officials said. Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Shrikant Suse reviewed the COVID-19 situation on Saturday and directed the surveillance officer to enhance testing, contact tracing and surveillance in the district which has recorded one death and 77 new cases since the beginning of this month. Suse, who is also chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (Leh), enquired about the arrangement and preparation of medical facilities in terms of beds, oxygen and medicines during the meeting, an official spokesman said. He directed the officers concerned to make necessary arrangements at all levels to overcome any spike in COVID-19 cases. Covid special enforcement squads have been formed by DDMA, Leh to strengthen COVID-19 surveillance and to ensure that all related guidelines and SOPs are strictly enforced at public places and schools, the spokesman said.

He asked officers to ensure that all sorts of gatherings are held within the permissible limits with all Covid protocols. PTI TAS DV DV

