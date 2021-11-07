Left Menu

Austrian chancellor expects tighter COVID rules to remain past Christmas -newspaper

Austria's latest measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus will likely stay in force over Christmas and New Year, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg was quoted as saying on Sunday, as the country posted a record number of infections.

07-11-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Austria's latest measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus will likely stay in force over Christmas and New Year, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg was quoted as saying on Sunday, as the country posted a record number of infections. The country reported 9,943 new infections within 24 hours on Saturday, surpassing the previous worst day of Nov. 13 2020 when 9,586 cases were recorded.

To stem the virus, the government said on Friday that it will bar those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from cafes, restaurants, and hairdressers, effective Monday. The '2G' rule, which requires proof of full vaccination or recovery, will also be in place for hotel and cinema visits or events for more than 25 people.

2G takes its name from the German words for immunized and recovered. In workplaces, a 3G rule has been applied since Nov. 1 which means that employees must be vaccinated, recovered, or tested (geimpft, genesen, getestet). "I am not assuming that in six weeks the situation will be such that we can take the measures back. So it will probably be a 2G Christmas," Schallenberg told Kronen Zeitung in an article published on Sunday.

"Most likely we will still have 2G for Christmas and New Year's Eve," Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler told the newspaper. New infections on Sunday declined slightly to 8,554 according to data from the Interior Ministry. Austria, which has a population of 8.9 million people, has reported 883,887 COVID-19 cases and 11,502 deaths since the pandemic broke out last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

