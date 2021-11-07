Kanpur: 10 more test positive for Zika virus, tally reaches 89

As 10 new cases of Zika virus were reported in Kanpur on Sunday, the total tally of cases of the mosquito-borne disease in Uttar Pradesh's district stands at 89, Chief medical officer of Kanpur City, Dr Nepal Singh said. Dr Anil Nigam Chief Medical Superintendent, Ursala Hospital yesterday said, "Regularly our team is inspecting and Municipal corporation teams have also been deployed for the fogging to destroy mosquito breeding points."

"Zika virus infection is spreading rapidly in Kanpur. In this case, special caution is required. Arrangements have been made in all hospitals for the treatment of virus-infected people. The health of each patient is being monitored. Surveillance has been improved," health officials said. In view of rising cases of the Zika virus in Kanpur, the CM Yogi instructed officials to speed up sanitisation work.

"Infection with the Zika virus is spreading rapidly in Kanpur. Considering the seriousness, special caution is required. Dengue testing should also be intensified. Arrangements should have been made in all hospitals. The health of each patient should be continuously monitored," the chief minister added. Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. (ANI)

