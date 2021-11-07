Of the 89 cases of Zika virus in Kanpur, 32 are female

Left Menu

As the tally of Zika virus cases in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur reached 89 on Sunday, the Chief medical officer of Kanpur City, Dr Nepal Singh said that of the total, 32 females have been infected with the mosquito-borne disease.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-11-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 19:23 IST
Chief medical officer of Kanpur City, Dr Nepal Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the tally of Zika virus cases in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur reached 89 on Sunday, the Chief medical officer of Kanpur City, Dr Nepal Singh said that of the total, 32 females have been infected with the mosquito-borne disease. While speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We are continuously collecting samples and are investigating people. So far, a total of 32 females have been infected with the Zika virus."

"In Kanpur, the number of people infected with Zika virus is increasing continuously. After testing the samples sent today, 10 more people have been found to be infected. So far, the total number of infected people in Kanpur city is 89," he added. The health officials here said that a medical team is regularly inspecting the matter and that the Municipal corporation teams have also been deployed for fogging to destroy mosquito breeding points.

"Arrangements have been made in all hospitals for the treatment of virus-infected people. The health of each patient is being monitored. Surveillance has been improved," health officials said. Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. (ANI)

