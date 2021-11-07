COVID-19: Punjab logs 35 fresh cases, 2 deaths

Punjab's Covid tally rose to 6,02,550 on Sunday with 35 fresh cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,564, according to a medical bulletin.

The two fatalities were reported from Fazilka and Pathankot districts.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported nine infections, followed by four each in Jalandhar and Pathankot.

There are 222 active cases in the state, while 28 more people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,764, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported two new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,362.

The death toll remained at 820 as no new fatality was reported in Chandigarh.

The number of active cases in the city is 27, while 64,515 people have recuperated from the infection.

