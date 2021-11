BRIEF-Singapore Reports 2,553 New COVID-19 Cases Versus 3,035 Infections The Previous Day; Reports 17 Deaths

Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* SINGAPORE REPORTS 2,553 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 3,035 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY; REPORTS 17 DEATHS

