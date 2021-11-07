Italy reports 26 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 5,822 new cases

Italy reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 31 the day before, the health ministry said. It reported 5,822 new infections, down from 6,764 a day earlier.

Italy has registered 132,391 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain, and the ninth-highest in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)