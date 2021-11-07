Left Menu

Cardiac patients increased due to air pollution, says health expert

As Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'severe' category, the cardiac patient load has increased substantially, a health expert said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:35 IST
Cardiac patients increased due to air pollution, says health expert
Dr SK Chhabra, the Head of Department of Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care Medicine at Primus Hospital, Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'severe' category, the cardiac patient load has increased substantially, a health expert said. Dr SK Chhabra, head of the department of Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care Medicine at Primus Hospital, Delhi while speaking with ANI said, "In the last 2 weeks, I've noticed a substantial increase in daily admissions in hospital. Over 50 per cent of people are reporting pneumonia and breathing problems."

"This is a seasonal trend which is being repeated year after year now," he added. The doctor said that patients of all ages, young and old, with no medical history are also visiting the hospital now.

"The patients with acute asthma, cardiac complaints are also coming with angina (a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart)," he added. Expressing concern over the deteriorating air quality, Chhabra said, "Some steps have been taken but somehow the problem seems to be increasing faster than what we have managed. Every November the AQI is worsening."

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's AQI is presently at 432. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021