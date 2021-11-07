UK reports 30,305 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 62 deaths
07-11-2021
Britain reported 62 deaths on Sunday of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 28 days, and a further 30,305 new infections.
The government figures show a fall from the 155 deaths and 30,693 new cases reported on Saturday.
