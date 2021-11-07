Left Menu

Foundation in Indore launches song to spread awareness about cancer

Indore Cancer Foundation on Sunday launched a song to spread awareness about cancer on the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-11-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 23:01 IST
Indore Cancer Foundation on Sunday launched a song to spread awareness about cancer on the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day. The song was launched by Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Padmashree Janak Palta, Suchitra Dhanani and foundation's Dr Digpal Dharkar.

The song which describes the early symptoms of cancer is written by cancer specialist Dr Digpal Dharkar and composed by Kapil Purohit. Talking to ANI, MP Lalwani said, "This song has been launched for the public. It describes the symptoms of the disease, how to contact a doctor and how to prevent it. It is a good way to spread public awareness about cancer."

MP Lalwani said they would try to play or broadcast the song in theatres and other public places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

