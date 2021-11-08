Left Menu

Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 289,734

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-11-2021 05:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 05:54 IST
Mexico reported 60 new confirmed coronavirus fatalities on Sunday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 289,734, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of COVID-19 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

