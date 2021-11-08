Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 289,734

Mexico reported 60 new confirmed coronavirus fatalities on Sunday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 289,734, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of COVID-19 deaths.

