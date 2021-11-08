Left Menu

New mental wellbeing package for Aucklanders announced

"The ongoing COVID-19 disruptions have meant Auckland has had to endure weeks of uncertainty and stress, while largely being confined to their homes," Health Minister Andrew Little said.

"School, work, study and normal life has been disrupted. Connecting with friends and family has been difficult and that can have a very real effect on wellbeing," Andrew Little said.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Labour Government has announced a new mental wellbeing package for Aucklanders experiencing mental distress to get support when they need it.

"The ongoing COVID-19 disruptions have meant Auckland has had to endure weeks of uncertainty and stress, while largely being confined to their homes," Health Minister Andrew Little said.

"This $5.6-million funding package provides extra resources to Auckland District Health Boards for mental health and addiction services, funding for the Mental Health Foundation's targeted mental health promotion campaign, and enhanced peer support through telehealth services.

"There will also be access to online parenting support packages through the Positive Parenting Programme (Triple P programme), including the Fear-Less programme, specifically designed to help children and young people get on top of anxiety." Andrew Little said.

"While there has been a strong focus on the vaccine rollout, there has also been a lot of work like this underway to address the mental wellbeing of New Zealanders during the pandemic.

"This investment follows earlier announcements made by this government in response to Delta to support mental resilience for those in the Auckland region, building on the wider Budget 19 Access and Choice programme.

"School, work, study and normal life has been disrupted. Connecting with friends and family has been difficult and that can have a very real effect on wellbeing," Andrew Little said.

"So Auckland can continue to do its part to protect the team of five million this Government wants to ensure when they ask for support, it's there when they need it."

The $5.6m is made up of existing Vote Health funds and the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

