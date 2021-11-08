Ladakh reports 14 fresh COVID-19 cases

Ladakh has recorded 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 21,047 while the active cases have climbed to 122, officials said on Monday.

The Union Territory has registered 209 Covid-related deaths -- 151 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Six patients were cured and discharged from hospital from Leh. The total number of cured patients is 20,716, they said.

A total of 165 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Sunday.

