Russia reports 39,400 new COVID-19 cases as workplace shutdown ends
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:04 IST
Russia reported 39,400 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 4,982 in Moscow, as many regions across the country emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown designed to curb the spread of the virus.
The government coronavirus task force also said 1,190 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours.
