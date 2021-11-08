Russia reports 39,400 new COVID-19 cases as workplace shutdown ends

Russia reported 39,400 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 4,982 in Moscow, as many regions across the country emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown designed to curb the spread of the virus.

The government coronavirus task force also said 1,190 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)