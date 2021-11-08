Left Menu

Dengue death toll in Delhi rises to nine, cases mount to over 2,700

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:40 IST
Dengue death toll in Delhi rises to nine, cases mount to over 2,700
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three more deaths due to dengue have been recorded in Delhi taking the total number of fatalities to nine, while the number of cases of the vector-borne disease has climbed to over 2,700, according to a report released on Monday.

This is the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in Delhi since 2017 when the cumulative death count officially reported was 10.

Over 1,170 fresh cased have been logged in the last one week, according to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday.

Of the over 2,700 dengue cases reported in Delhi this year, 1,171 have been reported this month till November 6. In October, 1,196 cases were reported.

The total number of cases this year till October 30 had stood at 1,537, and the official death toll then was six.

According to the report, nine deaths and a total of 2,708 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 6, which is highest count since 2018 for the same period.

In September this season, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in the last three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021