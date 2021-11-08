Left Menu

UK PM Johnson: too many older people are being hospitalised with COVID

Too many elderly people are being hospitalised with COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, as he encouraged eligible people to book booster shots to counteract waning immunity from initial coronavirus vaccinations. Sadly, the (COVID) jabs do wane," Johnson said, encouraging eligible people to book booster shots. "(The booster) is a very effective thing.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:34 IST
UK PM Johnson: too many older people are being hospitalised with COVID
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Too many elderly people are being hospitalised with COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, as he encouraged eligible people to book booster shots to counteract waning immunity from initial coronavirus vaccinations. "We're starting to see too many elderly people getting into hospital. Sadly, the (COVID) jabs do wane," Johnson said, encouraging eligible people to book booster shots.

"(The booster) is a very effective thing. It's a wonderful thing. People get 95% more protection... if you've gone over five months, you can go online and book your booster."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021