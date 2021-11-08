UK PM Johnson: too many older people are being hospitalised with COVID

Too many elderly people are being hospitalised with COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, as he encouraged eligible people to book booster shots to counteract waning immunity from initial coronavirus vaccinations. "We're starting to see too many elderly people getting into hospital. Sadly, the (COVID) jabs do wane," Johnson said, encouraging eligible people to book booster shots.

"(The booster) is a very effective thing. It's a wonderful thing. People get 95% more protection... if you've gone over five months, you can go online and book your booster."

