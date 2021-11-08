Left Menu

Poland reports highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in poultry - OIE

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:15 IST
Poland reported several outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at poultry farms with flocks totalling nearly 650,000 birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

Five outbreaks, of which four at fattening turkey farms and one at a chicken broiler farm, were found in the eastern part of the country while another was discovered at a turkey and geese farm in the western part of the country, the OIE said, citing a report from Polish authorities.

