Goa reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 286

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 30 and reached 1,78,342 on Monday, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll increased to 3,370, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,74,686 after 42 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 286 active cases, the official said.

''With 2,262 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,88,234," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,342, new cases 30, death toll 3,370, discharged 1,74,686, active cases 286, samples tested till date 14,88,234.

