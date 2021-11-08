Kerala reports 5,404 new COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths
Kerala reported 5,404 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the state health department said on Monday.
As many as 6,136 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. With this, the active caseload in the state stands at 71,316, while the cumulative COVID-19 death toll was reported to be 33,978.
The state's health bulletin also informed that 52,862 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
