Gujarat reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 217

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 21:22 IST
Gujarat on Monday reported 29 new coronavirus cases, raising its infection tally to 8,26,764, while no fresh death due to the disease was registered in the state, the health department said.

Also, 41 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases in the state to 8,16,457, it said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,090 as no new death was reported, said the department in a release.

The state now has 217 active cases, of which 6 patients are in critical condition, it said.

District-wise, Surat and Junagadh reported five new cases each, Rajkot and Valsad four each, Ahmedabad and Vadodara three each, Bhavnagar and Sabarkantha two cases each, and Anand one, it said.

With 3.92 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, the number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 7.19 crore, the department said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no change in its tallies of new cases and recoveries that remained at 10,654 and 10,650, respectively, officials said.

There is currently no active COVID-19 case in the UT, which has so far reported four deaths, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,764, new cases 29, death toll 10,090, discharged 8,16,457, active cases 217, people tested so far - figures not released.

