France hits one-month high for patients hospitalised for COVID-19

French health authorities said on Monday the number of people hospitalised because of COVID-19 went up by 156 over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since Aug. 23, to reach a one-month peak of 6,865.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
French health authorities said on Monday the number of people hospitalised because of COVID-19 went up by 156 over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since Aug. 23, to reach a one-month peak of 6,865. The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) for the disease increased by 40 to 1,141, a ninth rise in 10 days.

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak to the nation on Tuesday about the resurgence of COVID-19 infections as well as his economic reform programme, the government said last week. France also registered 55 new deaths in hospital from the epidemic, the highest daily increase since Oct 5, taking the total to 91,053.

Including nursing homes fatalities, the French COVID death toll is close to 118,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

