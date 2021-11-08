Left Menu

145 fresh cases reported in HP, 5 deaths

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:14 IST
145 fresh cases reported in HP, 5 deaths
  • Country:
  • India

A medical officer, fifteen staff members and students of Hamirpur medical college are among 145 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

Besides, death toll in the hill state rose to 3,767 with five more fatalities while the 145 new cases, including 37 in Hamirpur district, alone pushed the virus tally in the state to 2,25,035, a state health official said.

Three deaths due to Covid were reported in Kangra district, one each in Shimla and Hamirpur between the age group of 61 and 92, he added.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases now stands at 1,123, including 398 in Kangra and 240 in Hamirpur.

The number of recoveries so far reached 2,20,128 with 233 patients having recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021