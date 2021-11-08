Left Menu

Maha hospital fire: civil surgeon, three health staff suspended; 2 nurses sacked

He stated the services of staff nurses Asma Shaikh and Channa Anant have been terminated. The action was taken based on the information received regarding the incident, Tope added.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:17 IST
The Maharashtra government has suspended Ahmednagar district civil surgeon and thee other health officials and terminated services of two staff nurses, two days after eleven COVID-19 patients died in a blaze in the ICU of the district civil hospital, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. District civil surgeon Dr Sunil Pokharna, medical officers Dr Suresh Dhakne and Dr Vishakha Shinde, and staff nurse Sapna Pathare have been suspended, Tope twitted. He stated the services of staff nurses Asma Shaikh and Channa Anant have been terminated.

The action was taken based on the information received regarding the incident, Tope added. Most of those who died in the fire on Saturday were aged between 65 to 83.

A probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause behind the fire and identify lapses.

